Winners emerge as favourites in the absence of Egypt, Morocco

Cairo: Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored for Algeria as they coasted to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Guinea in Cairo Sunday.

Youcef Belaili put the ‘Desert Foxes’ ahead on 24 minutes and former African Footballer of the Year Mahrez added a second after 57 minutes in the last-16 match at the 30 June Stadium.

Substitute Adam Ounas was on the field only five minutes when he completed the rout with eight remaining, connecting with a low cross to give goalkeeper Ebrahim Kone no chance.

With hosts Egypt and Herve Renard-coached Morocco suffering stunning last-16 losses, many pundits are tipping Algeria to go all the way and add to their lone title, won in 1990.

They are only nation among the 10 survivors boasting a 100 per cent record having beaten Kenya, highly rated Senegal and Tanzania in group matches to reach the knockout phase.

Algeria will face the Ivory Coast or Mali in a quarter-final in Suez on Thursday then, if successful, Nigeria or South Africa for a place in the July 19 final.

Coach Djamel Belmadi changed nine of the team that outclassed Tanzania in their final group game, restoring a host of first choices like Mahrez.

Guinea meanwhile were missing Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita after he was forced to leave Egypt owing to a recurrence of a groin injury sustained against Barcelona in May.

The referee was kept busy during physical early exchanges, booking Guinean Mady Camara and Algerian Adlane Guedioura within 14 minutes of the kick-off.

Camara was punished for a blatant foul on Mahrez, but Guedioura fired wide from the resultant free-kick close to the box.

Guedioura was then booked for a foul on Martinez Kante in a case of mistaken identity as big-screen replays showed the offender was Aissa Mandi.

Baghdad Bounedjah wasted a great chance to put Algeria ahead on 20 minutes when he controlled a Guedioura cross with his chest, then blazed wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Bounedjah, who came to the Cup of Nations after scoring 39 goals for Qatari champions Al Sadd last season, atoned for his miss by helping Algeria take the lead.