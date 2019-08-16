The Hague: A preliminary report into the collapse of part of the stadium roof at Dutch team AZ Alkmaar says that weld connections failing led to a section of the roof falling onto seats below.

The stadium was not in use at the time of the August 10 collapse and nobody was injured. Top-tier AZ are now playing their home matches at ADO The Hague’s stadium.

The Dutch Safety Board reported on Friday that it also found weaknesses in the part of the stadium roof that remained intact. The board has called on the club to check the structure and strengthen it where necessary.