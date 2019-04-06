The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a Paris hospital with a UTI

Brazilian soccer legend Pele in Paris, France, April 2, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: Brazilian football legend Pele, who has been in hospital in Paris, will return to Brazil on Monday, his advisor told AFP on Saturday.

"We're going back to Sao Paulo on Monday," said the advisor, without providing any more details.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to a Paris hospital with a urinary tract infection on Wednesday, the day after appearing at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

The hospital has not said when the 78-year-old will be discharged.

Brazilian news website G1 reported that Pele had intended to come out of hospital on Saturday to return to Brazil but had been delayed by further tests and would stay under observation until he was 100 per cent.

The infection was not serious and was under control, according to members of Pele's entourage.