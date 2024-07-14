Miami: He was the golden boy of the 2014 World Cup but after a decade of disappointment at club level and at the age of 33, James Rodriguez is back and starring again on the international stage.

The Colombian ‘No 10’ has been fundamental to his team’s run to the final of the Copa America where ‘Los Cafeteros’ will face world champions Argentina for the title.

Ten years ago in Brazil, Rodriguez scored six goals in Colombia’s run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup including a stunning volley on the turn against Uruguay which won FIFA’s Puskas Award for goal of the year.

Such was Rodriguez’s impact on the tournament that when Lionel Messi was handed the Golden Ball for the World Cup’s best player, his fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona said that the prize should have gone to Rodriguez.

The midfielder’s displays earned him a lucrative move to Spanish giants Real Madrid for a fee reported to be around 80 million euros, at the time the fourth most expensive transfer in the world.

He was handed Real’s famous No 10 shirt and presented as the club’s next great star but he was unable to live up to those high expectations and his club career, which showed such promise with Porto and Monaco, has never truly recovered.

He was loaned to Bayern Munich and by 2020 he had moved to English club Everton on a free transfer before finding himself at Qatari club Al Rayyan with Greece’s Olympiacos and then last year Brazil’s Sao Paulo, as a promising career lost its way.

This season in Brazil, Rodriguez has made just eight appearances for the club but none of that club form appeared to worry Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo.

The Argentine had seen enough from Rodriguez in the national team shirt to give him a central role at the Copa and he has been rewarded by performances that have defied his decline at club level.

“Since I took over the national team, I followed him and whenever he played (for his clubs) he did interesting things but we needed him to play,” said Lorenzo.

Rodriguez has rewarded Lorenzo with a tournament record six assists and a goal and performances that have brought the best out of the team’s attacking talents.

“The chance for a great player to play and get minutes gives him the opportunity to show what he can do. If he plays less, he is going to have less chance,” added Lorenzo.

What is key is that Rodriguez is allowed with Colombia to play in his preferred role, floating behind the strikers, dictating play, opening up the defence with clever passing constantly searching for an opening.

He is a classic ‘number ten’, a role that has gone out of fashion in many clubs and leagues, but one which Lorenzo appears to understand is essential to getting the best out of Rodriguez.

Certainly his teammates are appreciative of the ‘second wind’ in his career.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, whose electric pace poses one of the biggest threats to Argentina on Sunday, talks of his teammate in the language of a fan.

“He has always been my idol along with (Radamel) Falcao and (Juan Guillermo) Cuadrado, who I used to watch on television when I was a kid. I keep telling James: ‘You’re a superstar! I admire you a lot and you deserve it,’” the winger told DirecTV.

Diaz also made sure the fans were well aware of his appreciation when Rodriguez scored from the penalty spot in the 5-0 quarter-final crushing of Panama. Diaz ran over to his teammate and gestured the placing of a crown on his head.

“He deserves it, this is his Copa, no doubt ... We know what he has been through, what he has suffered. Football is for moments like this and it provided him a rematch,” he said.

While Argentina are looking for their third straight major title at the Hard Rock Stadium and a record setting 16th Copa America, for Colombia and Rodriguez this is a chance for just their second title after their 2001 Copa.

Rodriguez hasn’t elaborated on the contrast between his club and country form but perhaps the desire to provide his football-mad country with a rare piece of silverware is explanation enough.