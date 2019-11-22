Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Sergio Ramos. Image Credit: AP

Madrid: Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez will be out of action for weeks after breaking his toe by dropping a weight on it while working out in the gym. Real confirmed the 28-year-old will miss several matches and Vazquez is now the latest high-profile footballer sidelined by a bizarre injury.

His Real teammate Marco Asensio was forced to miss a Champions League game in 2017 after a cut caused by shaving his legs with a razor became infected.

Goalkeeper Santiago Canizares missed out on a spot in Spain’s 2002 World Cup squad after severing a tendon in his toe when he dropped a bottle of aftershave on it. Sevilla’s Ever Banega was ruled out for six months in 2012 after forgetting to apply the handbrake on his car while filling up with petrol, causing it to roll onto his foot and break his ankle.