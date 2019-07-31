Tottenham's French midfielder Georges-Kevin N'Koudou (L) and Real Madrid's Spanish defender Alvaro Odriozola vie for the ball during the Audi Cup football match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, southern Germany, on July 30, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Munich: Real Madrid’s terrible pre-season continued as they lost 1-0 to Tottenham in Munich.

“Our defeat was well deserved,” Real midfielder Tony Kroos told German TV after the match. It’s true that we’re not quite in good shape.”

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game with a deft finish after pouncing on a disastrous pass by Marcelo, who was trying to prevent a throw in, after 22 minutes.

Humiliated 7-3 last week by Atletico Madrid, Real could thank goalkeeper Keylor Navas, starting in place of injured Thibaut Courtois, for preventing a heavier defeat against an enterprising and more aggressive Spurs team.

Madrid survived some goalmouth scares in the first half. After the break, Dele Alli went close twice and 17-year-old Troy Parrott hit the inside of the post.

Zinedine Zidane’s team have conceded 13 goals and lost three of their four warm-up games.

“We started off very badly, the opponent took advantage of our mistakes,” said Kroos.

With Gareth Bale, the source of turmoil in recent weeks, left out of the squad for the trip to Munich and James Rodriguez yet to start after returning from Bayern, Real rarely threatened. Star summer recruit Eden Hazard was invisible.

Bale was not fit to travel with Real, Zidane said.

Wales international Bale on Tuesday missed the Audi Cup match following the collapse of his proposed move to China.

British media reported Real’s board refused to approve Bale’s departure, with Jiangsu Suning wanting to acquire the 30-year-old on a free transfer.

“He didn’t travel because he wasn’t fit,” Zidane said.

“After speaking with the doctors, the best thing was for him to stay in Madrid. He stayed back and is training there. It was a joint decision between the player, medical staff and the coach.”

Bale, who has won four Champions League titles since joining Madrid from Tottenham in 2013, appears to be out of favour at the Spanish club after Zidane said last week he was “very close to leaving”.

With a little over a week of the close season transfer window remaining, Spurs have only signed two players — one of them, Jack Clarke, immediately returning to the Championship side Leeds on loan.

Mauricio Pochettino, who has previously distanced himself from the club’s underwhelming business, said his job title should be changed from manager to coach as he has no influence over transfers.

“I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players,” the Argentine said.