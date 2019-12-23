Toni Kroos hit the bar for Real Madrid. Image Credit: AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid were left to rue a series of near misses as they stumbled to a 0-0 home draw with Athletic Bilbao, dropping two points adrift of Barcelona in a tight Spanish title race.

Real also drew 0-0 in midweek at Barcelona but Sunday’s result leaves Madrid on 37 points at the half-way stage of the season, two points off Barcelona who top the table on 39.