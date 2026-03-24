Real Madrid links? Klopp responds: “They haven’t called”

Klopp dismisses speculation as he confirms no contact from Real Madrid
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed recent reports linking him with a surprise return to management at Real Madrid.
The former Liverpool manager has been away from coaching since ending his nine year spell at the club in 2024. Since January, he has been working as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer.
Klopp, who won both the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, is often linked with a return to the dugout. There have been talks about him managing the German national team or even returning to Liverpool in the future.
Recently, reports claimed he could take over at Real Madrid, where the team has struggled for form under Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso in January.
Speaking at a Magenta TV conference, Klopp strongly denied these rumours.
“It’s good that we’re talking about this,” he said.
“When is a story a story? When someone takes a sheet of paper and writes something on it? Or when there’s actually something to it?
“Did Real call me or Perez and ask: Jürgen, do you fancy it? Or is it enough if some AI writes any rubbish? It’s annoying.
“If Real had called me, you would have heard about it. But they haven’t called.”
He also joked about the situation, saying: “And what next - am I also taking over Atlético at the same time? Sorry, Madrid. They have to call me first before I can say anything.”
Klopp has also been mentioned as a possible future Germany manager, but he made it clear he has no such plans right now.
“I’m not thinking about that at all at the moment,” said Klopp.
“Who knows what the next few years will bring, but there are absolutely no plans in that regard.”
Jurgen Klopp is best known for ending Liverpool’s 30 year wait for a league title when they won the Premier League in 2020. He also led the club to their sixth Champions League title in 2019. During his time at Liverpool, he won major trophies both in England and in Europe.
Before that, he enjoyed great success with Borussia Dortmund, where he won back to back Bundesliga titles and also completed a domestic double.
He is also famous for his heavy metal football style, built on high pressing, fast attacks, and relentless intensity on the pitch. However, whether this approach would work with the Galacticos at Real Madrid, if he ever takes charge, remains a big question mark among fans.