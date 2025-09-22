Real Madrid honour Morocco earthquake survivor with emotional Bernabeu tribute

Real Madrid paid tribute to Abderrahim Ouhida
Ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday, the league leaders paid tribute to Abderrahim Ouhida, a survivor of the devastating 2023 Morocco earthquake, by inviting him to take the honorary kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu. Wearing Kylian Mbappé’s No.10 jersey, Ouhida stepped onto the pitch to complete a truly emotional moment.
Ouhida lost all five family members, as well as his home, when tragedy struck Morocco’s Al Haouz region two years ago. He was later seen in a media interview wearing a Real Madrid shirt, grieving the loss of his mother, father, grandfather, and two siblings. The clip went viral, capturing hearts worldwide as he shared his father’s dream of him one day becoming a doctor. Reports soon emerged that Madrid were determined to find the boy after his story reached the club.
Earlier in the week, Real Madrid turned Ouhida’s dream into reality. He attended the Champions League clash against Olympique de Marseille, met his idols, and posed for photos with them. He also toured Real Madrid City and the Bernabeu, with it all building up to Saturday’s unforgettable highlight: stepping onto the pitch to take the honorary kick-off in front of a packed crowd.
