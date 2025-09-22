GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Real Madrid honour Morocco earthquake survivor with emotional Bernabeu tribute

Real Madrid paid tribute to Abderrahim Ouhida

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
Moroccon earthquake survivor Abderrahim Ouhida holding Real Madrid jersey at the Bernabeu
Moroccon earthquake survivor Abderrahim Ouhida holding Real Madrid jersey at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid

Ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday, the league leaders paid tribute to Abderrahim Ouhida, a survivor of the devastating 2023 Morocco earthquake, by inviting him to take the honorary kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu. Wearing Kylian Mbappé’s No.10 jersey, Ouhida stepped onto the pitch to complete a truly emotional moment.

Ouhida lost all five family members, as well as his home, when tragedy struck Morocco’s Al Haouz region two years ago. He was later seen in a media interview wearing a Real Madrid shirt, grieving the loss of his mother, father, grandfather, and two siblings. The clip went viral, capturing hearts worldwide as he shared his father’s dream of him one day becoming a doctor. Reports soon emerged that Madrid were determined to find the boy after his story reached the club.

Earlier in the week, Real Madrid turned Ouhida’s dream into reality. He attended the Champions League clash against Olympique de Marseille, met his idols, and posed for photos with them. He also toured Real Madrid City and the Bernabeu, with it all building up to Saturday’s unforgettable highlight: stepping onto the pitch to take the honorary kick-off in front of a packed crowd.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
Real MadridEarthquakeReal Madrid tribute

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From thrilling rides and movie magic to immersive nature adventures and waterpark fun, there’s something for every family to enjoy.

Celebrate Saudi National Day in Dubai: 5 attractions

3m read
Real Madrid's French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League first round day 1 football match between Real Madrid CF and Olympique de Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on September 16, 2025. Signed for a world-record 80 million pounds (then $131 million), Ronaldo gained more trophies and fame in a nine-year stint that was defined by his rivalry with then-Barcelona star Lionel Messi and their combined scoring prowess. So prolific was Ronaldo, who mostly played as a center forward, that he averaged more than a goal a game in his time at Madrid — 450 goals in 438 games — to become its record scorer. He topped the 40-goal mark in eight of his nine seasons, reaching 60 in two of them. He won the Champions League in 2014, ’16, ’17 and ’18 along with two La Liga titles and picked up more Ballon d’Or awards in 2013, ’14, ’16 and ’17 amid a sustained period of excellence that lifted him among the greatest players to ever play the game.

Know the top five goal scorers in Real Madrid's history

2m read
Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid lose defender Rudiger with muscle injury

1m read
The Belgian professional footballer (real name: Eden Michael Walter Hazard) plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and captains the Belgium national team. Hazard is considered one of the best players of his generation.

Chelsea’s 74 FA charges won’t bring points deductions

1m read