Real Madrid honour Morocco earthquake survivor with emotional Bernabeu tribute

Ouhida lost all five family members, as well as his home, when tragedy struck Morocco’s Al Haouz region two years ago. He was later seen in a media interview wearing a Real Madrid shirt, grieving the loss of his mother, father, grandfather, and two siblings. The clip went viral, capturing hearts worldwide as he shared his father’s dream of him one day becoming a doctor. Reports soon emerged that Madrid were determined to find the boy after his story reached the club.