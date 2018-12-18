Real’s Brazilian star Marcelo, who had been a mainstay under Mourinho during the latter’s three-year stint with Real, when asked if he would like to see his former coach return to the Santiago Bernabeu, said: “Mourinho’s sacking is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity. It’s not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid or not. I’m not the one to decide that but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.”