Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr celebrates scoring the opening goal against Osasuna. Image Credit: AP

Madrid: Real Madrid’s crisis has been averted for the time being at least after they beat Osasuna 2-0 without Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale to return to the top of La Liga.

Hazard and Bale were among a number of players rested by coach Zinedine Zidane, with Real facing seven games in 21 days, the next of them against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior, who has endured a difficult few months, filled the void, bending a shot into the top corner.

Rodrygo added a superb second goal, and his first for the club, just one minute after coming off the bench.

Atletico’s Alvaro Morata was sent off against Real Mallorca and will be suspended for the derby.

Atletico were already 2-0 up thanks to goals from Diego Costa and Joao Felix.