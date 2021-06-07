India eventually broke down a stubborn Bangladesh in Doha to register a vital win in their combined Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup and China 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri was once again the hero as he broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining, before making sure of the three points in injury time.
Despite dominating play, India could not find the net against Bangladesh in a goalless first half of their Group E clash. However, they made the pressure tell in the second 45, with Chhetri the hero once again.
The Men in Blue are out of World Cup qualifying in Qatar next year, but following this victory, they will claim a place in the final round of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers if they defeat Afghanistan on june 15.