Herzogenaurach: Global sports company Puma and AC Milan have announced a long-term extension of their partnership, which was first established in 2018. Puma will continue as the Principal Partner of AC Milan, the Global Technical Supplier, and the Official Licensed Partner.

AC Milan recently returned to the top of Italian football with the youngest team in modern history to win the Scudetto and is also one of the youngest teams in Europe.

As part of the extension Puma will become the official naming partner of AC Milan’s core in Vismara Center, the base of the Club’s future talents and women’s team. “Puma House of Football” will become a home for performance development that will see investment in the next generation of youth players at Milan and help support women’s football. The centre will also be home to brand and community activations, hosting partnership events and key initiatives in the city.

Puma and AC Milan are two of the most innovative and progressive brands in football. The partnership is built on the foundations of performance and sustainability through innovative apparel and environmentally friendly products, football culture, fashion, youth development and continued investment in women’s football.

New terms

Under the new terms, Puma will continue to supply performance apparel for the men’s, women’s, and youth teams, and utilize the style, fashion, and culture of Milan to develop performance and off-pitch lifestyle product that taps into the unique Milanese style. This will see both brands continue to collaborate beyond the pitch on innovative and fashionable collections that connect with football culture and reinforce Milan’s global footprint.

“This is a fantastic next step for our partnership with AC Milan, two brands with a focus on diversity, inclusivity, innovation, performance and football culture,” said Bjørn Gulden, Chief Executive Officer, Puma. “Our aim is to drive performance innovation and lifestyle apparel on and off pitch. We want to continue to be two of the most sustainable brands in football and support women’s football. This partnership will also see Puma invest in the Vismara Performance Centre. This will be a special place to develop future stars at AC Milan and bring both our brands closer together.”