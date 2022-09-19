Top spot

The Gunners’ saw off Brentford 3-0 to leapfrog City who had stolen top spot temporarily after beating Wolves. But Arsenal look like a different team from last season. Coach Mikel Arteta is finally getting the best out of his talented squad. Against the Bees, who are no pushovers, they looked hungry in attack and solid in defence. Arteta’s side controlled proceedings from the first minute until the last and even set a new record by giving 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri his debut. He became the youngest Premier League player in history.

There is no question that Arteta has transformed the mood of the club and the team is playing with a confidence that has not been seen in years. The Spanish coach deserves a lot of credit for what he has done at the Emirates. He has guided the team to six wins out of 7 matches but it is the manner of these wins and the style of play that has caught the eye. Granted, it has been an odd start to the season what with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea making slow starts and nowhere near the top 4. But Arsenal have hit the ground running and this is exactly how titles are won. They have started with purpose and desire and rightly sit at the top of the table.

Their North London rivals Spurs are also still unbeaten and are right up there along with City but Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will no doubt be amongst the chasing pack too once they get going meaning it could well be a four-horse race.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (right) was back amongst the goals against Leicester City.

The Gunners will want to first make sure they finish inside the top four and qualify for the Champions League, that is their priority. But there is no reason why they cannot go one step further and clinch their first league title since 2004. Spurs will definitely make life hard for them when they clash next month and with striker Son Heung-Min back on form, Arteta knows he is in for a tough match. Antonio Conte has got Spurs looking a lot more robust and they are picking up points in matches that they would have lost last season.

As for the current champions, Pep Guardiola will be very pleased with their start and particularly the way new striker Erling Haaland has settled in to the team. the Norwegian has banged in 14 goals in all competitions already. He has made a stunning start in England but Guardiola will be just as happy with Jack Grealish.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish (left) and Erling Haaland (centre) have been in fine form.

There was a hunger and freedom about the English playmaker’s performance against Wolves. He has had plenty of critics following his big-money move from Aston Villa but Grealish is beginning to show signs that he has settled in at the Etihad. He was winning the ball back in midfield, causing havoc in attack and got on the scoresheet.

Everton stronger

Meanwhile, Everton got their first win of the season against West Ham to climb to 13th and they could be the dark horses this season. Coach Frank Lampard has made some astute signings during the summer. They are five matches unbeaten in the league and look solid thanks to the arrivals of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski in defence. Ahead of them in midfield are Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye with the pair giving the team far more energy and bite than last season.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has got the team looking a lot stronger than last season.

The Toffees have the second best defensive record in the league and it is thanks to these 4 players in particular. Everton look far more solid and are more of a unit now which makes them harder to break down. They look a different side to the one that struggled so badly in the previous campaign and with the addition of striker Neal Maupay and the expected return of talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton will ruffle a few feathers this season.