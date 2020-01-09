PSG thumped St-Etienne in the League Cup. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain demolished a depleted St-Etienne 6-1 on Wednesday to power into the semi-finals of the French League Cup.

Icardi struck the opening goal inside two minutes at the Parc des Princes before teenage St-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana was dismissed for a second booking on the half-hour.

PSG ruthlessly capitalised on their man advantage as coach Thomas Tuchel elected to field all four members of his fearsome attacking quartet — Icardi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria — against a side handicapped by injury and illness.

Neymar doubled the lead with a nonchalant chipped finish over goalkeeper Jessy Moulin, who scored a comical own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Di Maria’s low cross was hacked by Timothee Kolodziejczak into the legs of teammate Loic Perrin, the ball rolling back off the post before hitting Moulin and trickling over the line.

The hosts bagged a fourth when Mbappe rounded Moulin and cut back for Icardi to add to his tally, and he completed his hat-trick when the former raced clear before selflessly presenting the Argentine with a tap-in.

The pair reversed roles for the sixth goal, Icardi controlling superbly and sliding across goal for a lunging Mbappe to turn home from close range.

Former PSG midfielder Yohan Cabaye hit a consolation goal for St-Etienne when he headed in the rebound after his second-half penalty was saved by Sergio Rico.

PSG have now scored at least four goals in their past six matches.

Lyon battled into the last four with a 3-1 victory at home to Brest. Luiz Araujo and Victor Osimhen were on target as Lille overcame Amiens 2-0.