Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe attends a training session on September 13, 2019 in Paris a day before a French L1 football match against Strasbourg. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: Forwards Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have been ruled out for Paris St Germain’s opening Champions League group stage match against Real Madrid on Wednesday, the French Ligue 1 champions said.

Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury and was forced off against Toulouse last month and has not featured since for PSG, while Cavani is out of action with a hip problem.

PSG confirmed that the two strikers will resume training by the end of the week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will also be without Neymar, with the Brazilian forward serving a three-match Champions League ban for insulting match officials following PSG’s defeat by Manchester United in the round of 16 last season.