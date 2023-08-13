France's leading sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Sunday that the PSG and Brazil forward will receive a total of 160 million euros ($175 million) over two seasons. No details were given as to how much the transfer fee would be for Neymar, who has also been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Neymar's current contract with PSG runs until 2025.

Neymar missed PSG's season-opening 0-0 draw against Lorient in the French league on Saturday after training alone on Friday, with the club saying it was because he was recovering from a viral infection. But Neymar is heading for a PSG exit and could leave during the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of 222 million euros (now $244 million) six years ago, the same year Kylian Mbappe joined from Monaco in a deal worth 180 million euros.

Mbappe stand-off

PSG had already received a world-record $332 million bid from Al-Hilal for Mbappe, who is in the last year of his contract and has been mired in a transfer standoff.

Mbappe, who reportedly refused to meet with representatives from the Saudi club when they were in Paris last month , has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid next season on a free transfer.

Tensions between Mbappe and PSG eased a little on Sunday after he was allowed to return to training following “constructive and positive talks” between the two parties.

The France captain has refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, meaning he can leave for free next year, with Real Madrid long seen as his preferred destination.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe reacts at the end of the Uefa Euro 2024 Group B against Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Monday. Image Credit: AFP

PSG want to sell him now and bring in a significant transfer fee for a player who cost 180 million euros from Monaco in 2017.

"The position is very clear. If Kylian wants to stay, he must sign a new contract. We can't let the best player in the world today leave for free. It's impossible," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last month.

Mbappe had not been allowed to train with the first team and played only one of PSG's five warm-up games and was not invited to the pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea.