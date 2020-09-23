Dubai: Swiss prosecutors have requested a 36-month prison sentence for former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke and a 28-month term for Paris St-Germain President Nasser Al Khelaifi as their corruption trial goes on.
Valcke has been charged with accepting bribes, multiple counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents in connection with the awarding of media rights for various Fifa World Cups and Confederations Cups.
Al Khelaifi, a member of the Uefa Executive Committee has been charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.
Prosecutor Joel Pahud did not oppose part of the sentences being suspended.
Earlier in the trial, Frenchman Valcke said he had encountered financial problems since his exile from football and was unable to open a bank account in Europe.
Pahud accepted that Valcke has “paid a significant personal price and that this is a mitigating factor”.
As for Al Khelaifi, Pahud claimed he had shown a “contempt for justice”, it was reported.
Both have denied the charges brought against them and the defence is poised to begin presenting its case tomorrow. These charges were levied in February.
At the same time, it was revealed that Fifa had partially withdrawn a complaint against Al Khelaifi and Valcke concerning allegations of bribery after reaching an “unspecified amicable agreement” with the official.