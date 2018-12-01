London: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has warned Arsenal that his side are in the perfect form to end their bitter rivals’ 18-match unbeaten run on Sunday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s team head to the Emirates Stadium on a six-match winning streak which has carried them to third in the Premier League table.
Tottenham are also on a high after salvaging their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.
Revitalised by new boss Unai Emery, Arsenal’s own form has been just as impressive over the last three months and they sit only three points behind Tottenham.
But England international Winks says the north London derby has come at the right time for Tottenham as they chase a first win at their hated neighbours’ stadium since 2010.
“It is a game the fans want to win and one that we want to win. Three games in a week is going to be tough, but confidence is high,” Winks said.
“Of course they are beatable. The form we are in right now, it is probably the perfect time to go there. It is going to be a good game.”
The 196th clash between these feuding city-rivals promises to be a fascinating study of two teams who started the season with differing ambitions.
While Tottenham hope to mount a genuine title challenge, Arsenal would be happy with a top four finish after emerging from the dark final days of Arsene Wenger’s reign.
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, but have yet to defeat one of their top four rivals this season after losing to Manchester City and Chelsea and drawing with Liverpool.
A victory would give Tottenham their highest points total after 14 games of a Premier League season, while a draw would mean they equal their best haul of 31 points in the 2011-12 campaign.
The Gunners have lost just one of their last 25 top-flight home matches against Tottenham, but they have won only one of the last eight league derbies.
Emery’s side endured a long trip to Kiev in midweek for their Europa League win against Vorskla, but the Gunners rested 10 players to keep them fresh for the derby.
Liverpool, meanwhile, face a derby clash against Everton as they lick their Champions League wounds. Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, meaning their bid to reach the knockout stages in Europe will go to the last game against Napoli, while Spurs face the daunting task of beating Barcelona to progress.
But both clubs will have to put their continental ambitions to one side as they attempt to stay on the coat-tails of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League.
Everton have a shocking record against city rivals Liverpool, not tasting victory in the derby since 2010 and failing to win at Anfield since 1999.
Marco Silva’s task looks daunting on Sunday but Everton travel in hope after a solid start to the season that sees them in sixth, 11 points behind Klopp’s team.
Liverpool, second in the table, come into the match smarting after their disappointing defeat in Paris and Klopp is expecting a tougher test from Everton than in previous seasons.
“This game is isolated from the season,” he said. “It’s a derby, it’s at home. Everton are doing really well this season, they’re a completely different cup of tea, I would say, to the last few years so it will be a tough one.”