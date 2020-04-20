The 16-year-old will remain at Alianza until 2021

Kluiverth Aguilar Image Credit: Courtesy Alianza Lima

Manchester City have agreed to sign Peruvian teenage defender Kluiverth Aguilar from South American side Alianza Lima.

The 16-year-old will remain at Alianza until the 2021 European summer to comply with Fifa rules that prohibit the transfer of players under the age of 18.

The contract’s length and financial details were not disclosed.

“Going to City is a big move in my career,” Aguilar said in a statement confirming the agreement on Alianza’s website. “I’m happy that the club noticed me. City have great players and fans as well as an extraordinary manager (Pep Guardiola).”

Alianza described the deal as the “most important recent transfer in Peruvian football”.