London: Pundits have already handed the Premier League title to Liverpool. Their own fans are singing: “Now they’re going to believe us!”. And the Reds’ latest win, 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, put them a massive 16 points clear.

“I don’t think about it [winning the title]. I just think about winning the next matches ... let’s carry on,” he said after Liverpool’s 22nd victory in 23 league games this season. “It’s over when it’s over, not before,” added Klopp, saying he had forgotten during the week how many points Liverpool were on and was now purely focused in their next games at Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup and West Ham United in the Premier League.