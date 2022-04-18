Liverpool face Manchester United tomorrow at Anfield in a huge Premier League clash with the Reds still in contention for four trophies this season after Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. But, defender Virgil van Dijk said it is “almost impossible” to complete the quadruple.
Liverpool are unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings with United (W4, D3). They have already won the League Cup and face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals later this month. They are second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City, with seven games left.
One game at a time
No English team have ever won all four trophies available in a single campaign and Van Dijk said Liverpool would take it one game at a time.
“Nobody did the quadruple and there is a reason for it - because it is almost impossible to do,” he said.
“All this talk about quadruple or treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us. It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings. Anything can happen, with other teams as well.”
Unbeaten at home
Liverpool have won 10 consecutive top-flight home games and are unbeaten in the league at home this season (W12, D3). Manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes after the win over City. Midfielder Jordan Henderson, defender Joel Matip and striker Diogo Jota could all return to the side after they were benched at Wembley.
Meanwhile, United - who have won two of their past eight games in all competitions (D3, L3) - will hope to welcome back defender Raphael Varane from injury which saw him miss the past two games.
Midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay are struggling to overcome respective hip and foot issues while left back Luke Shaw remains sidelined along with Edinson Cavani.