Timo Werner, Chelsea's mega bucks recruit from RB Leipzig, being brought down by the Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan during their Premiership tie on Monday. Chelsea converted the resultant penalty and won their opening game 3-1. Image Credit: AFP

London: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful new signing Timo Werner can shake off a leg knock in time for Sunday’s Premier League clash against champions Liverpool.

Germany international Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig in the close season, picked up the issue when he was fouled by Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan in Monday’s 3-1 league win.

“He took a knock when he won the penalty which we hope is a dead leg,” Lampard told a news conference. “I would like to think if it is that we have a bit of time to get him back (for the Liverpool game).

“I was really pleased with Timo. I know the qualities he’s going to bring, we saw that with the speed to get the penalty. He’s going to be a real threat.” Werner said that he was in pain for the rest of the game but he had no doubt he would be fit to face Liverpool.

“For the rest of the game it hurt a lot and I couldn’t do some movements because the muscle went very hard, but in the end, I’m happy we won,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“I don’t care about this.

“For games like those (against Liverpool), you’re always fit.”

Chelsea was indebted to a wonder strike from one of its homegrown players during their win in the opening game.

Reece James, a 20-year-old defender who has been at Chelsea since the age of 6, looks to be a player capable of staying in the team however much money the club spends in the coming seasons.

One of a slew of highly rated right backs to come through in England in recent years, James showed he has class at both ends of the field by smashing home a swerving piledriver from 30 meters that was the best and most crucial goal of a 3-1 victory at Brighton on Monday.

It regained the lead for Chelsea at 2-1 in the 56th minute, 100 seconds after Brighton equalized. James then sent over the corner in the 66th which Kurt Zouma met with a volley that deflected into the net, allowing Chelsea to ease to the three points.

The pressure is on Lampard to lead Chelsea to a title challenge this season after the club’s spree in the transfer market. He was only able to start two of his six signings, though attacking midfielder Kai Havertz and striker Timo Werner, signed for a combined $160 million.

Standings

English Premier League

Teams P W D L GF GA Pts

Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Leicester 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Wolves 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3

Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Man Utd 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Leeds 1 0 0 1 3 4 0

Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Tottenham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Brighton 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Sheff Utd 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 3 0