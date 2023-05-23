Dubai: Manchester City, fresh off their third consecutive Premier League triumph, are set to travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton in the second-to-last game of the season.
In the previous encounter seven months ago, City claimed a 3-1 victory at home with goals from Erling Braut Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.
But Brighton will be boosted having secured a place in European competition for the first time in their history following a 3-1 win over Southampton.
Roberto De Zerbi’s team are now guaranteed a top-seven finish and are aiming to secure a spot in next season’s Europa League. They need just one point from their remaining two matches, including a trip to face seventh-placed Aston Villa on the final day.
Attractive style
Their unexpected challenge for European qualification is a testament to their attractive style of play under De Zerbi, who has already garnered attention from top clubs.
Man City’s remarkable 24-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including 12 consecutive Premier League wins, propelled them to the title with a game in hand. They previously trailed Arsenal for much of the season.
They continue to pursue a historic treble with Manchester United to come in the FA Cup final on June 3 before their Champions League final against Inter Milan.
When facing Brighton, City have scored 33 goals in 11 Premier League meetings, always finding the net. Furthermore, they have won their last 25 Wednesday Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 68-11, which is the longest winning run by any team on a specific day in the division’s history.