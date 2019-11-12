Members of the Brazil national team: Gabriel Jesus, Alisson, Lucas Paqueta, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino with local officials on their arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The cream of the Premier League was on show as the Brazil team touched down in Abu Dhabi ahead of a Middle East double-header against Argentina and South Korea as part of their Brazil Global Tour.

The Samba stars are training in Abu Dhabi at Al Wahda’s Al Nahyan Stadium before they had to Saudi Arabia to face their biggest rivals Argentina on Friday in Riyadh before flying back to the UAE to play South Korea at Al Jazira’s Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium next Tuesday, November 19.

The advance party from Europe — Liverpool trio Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, and AC Milan playmaker Lucas Paqueta — were pictured arriving in Abu Dhabi on Monday night ahead of training on Tuesday, where they were joined by the rest of the squad.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the full-strength Brazil and Korean Republic first-team squads to Abu Dhabi,” said Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. “The Brazil national team has a huge fan base here, which makes Abu Dhabi the perfect host for this match. We are anticipating the match to be very popular, so we encourage everyone to get involved and buy their tickets as soon as possible.”

Firmino, Becker, Fabinho and Jesus are household names to football fans in the UAE and they took part in the Premier League title clash between Liverpool and City on Sunday at Anfield before jetting in to Abu Dhabi.

There will also be a touch of Premier League star power in the South Korea squad too, when Son Heung-min, the Tottenham Hotspur striker — flies in with the Asian powerhouse. Son was last in the UAE in January with the Korean team for the Asian Cup tournament, where they reached the quarter-finals. It is Brazil’s first visit to the country since 2010.

Fans can still buy tickets for the match in the UAE capital, starting from Dh150. Tickets and hospitality packages for the match are available on www.ticketmaster.ae.

BRAZIL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City)

Defenders

Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG)

Midfielders

Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich)

Forwards