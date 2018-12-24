Liverpool: Tottenham Hotspur showed why manager Mauricio Pochettino is a wanted man by thrashing Everton 6-2 at Goodison Park on Sunday to close to within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Spurs have had to cope with the unwanted attention of Pochettino being linked with the Manchester United job following Jose Mourinho’s sacking this week.
But they showed no signs of being distracted as they roared back from a goal down thanks to doubles from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane with Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen also on target.
“There is a lot of rumours but our job is Tottenham and we have to be focused to try to be successful,” said Pochettino.
Fatigue may yet still derail Tottenham’s bid to win a first trophy under Pochettino with Spurs still involved in four competitions.
But with Liverpool facing Arsenal and Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash in their next three games over the festive period, Tottenham have the opportunity to haul themselves into a three-way title race if they maintain the standards set at Goodison.
“Football is about being consistent. If we are consistent and able to play like we did today then maybe we are alive until the end of April and be a real contender,” added Pochettino.
“We are involved in four competitions but I think today we surprise everyone because not only the quality, but the energy we showed today was amazing.”
Everton struck first against the run of play in a wildly open contest when Theo Walcott stabbed home at the near post from Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross.
We dominated the game from the start, we created so many chances, so we were unlucky to be 1-0 down,” said Son.
“But we bounced back, showed our character and our mentality. We are happy to get three points here.”
“I think everyone is talking about Liverpool and Man City, but we are just doing well as we normally do,” said Harry Kane, the England captain.
“We’ve had a great week, we’ve got games coming up thick and fast but games we can win.”
— AFP