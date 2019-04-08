The centre back returns to Old Trafford for the first time since he left Manchester United in 2008 to rejoin Barcelona, in Wednesday’s quarter-final first leg. Joining the Red Devils in 2004 from Barcelona as a 16-year-old. However, after a harrowing afternoon at Bolton Wanderers in 2007, the defender lost the confidence of then-coach Alex Ferguson. “I arrived at Manchester United a boy, and I left a man,” Pique said in the Player’s Tribune. “I walked into (Ferguson’s) office, and I was honest with him. I said, ‘Listen, I feel like I’ve lost your trust. Barcelona is my home. I want to go back. I hope you will let me go.’”