Philippines beat Uzbekistan to reach 2027 Women's World Cup

Australia, China, Japan and South Korea have also qualified for Brazil
Gold Coast: The Philippines reached next year's World Cup in Brazil after scoring twice in five minutes to beat Uzbekistan 2-0 in the Women's Asian Cup playoffs on Thursday.
Angela Beard volleyed home in the 47th minute on the Gold Coast in Australia and Jaclyn Sawicki added a second with her head to secure passage to the global showpiece for only the second time.
Australia, China, Japan and South Korea have also qualified for Brazil, courtesy of making the Asian Cup semi-finals.
One last spot remains up for grabs when North Korea face Taiwan later Thursday in the other playoff game between the losing quarter-finalists.
Uzbekistan, who have never played at a World Cup, still have one final opportunity to qualify via the inter-confederation playoffs, which will offer an additional two tickets.
Ranked 40 in the world, the Philippines have been on the rise in recent times under Australian coach Mark Torcaso, winning gold at the Southeast Asian Games last year.
They played at a World Cup for the first time in 2023 when co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Then led by another Australian in Alen Stajcic, they won one and lost two to finish bottom of their group.
Australia and Japan meet in the Asian Cup final on Saturday.
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