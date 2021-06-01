While Sergio Aguero heads off to Barcelona after a trophy laden decade at Manchester City, he left behind more than a legacy, statue, goalscoring records and a lifelong place in the place in the hearts of the fans of the Sky Blues.
He went one step further,
He has signed up to play alongside best pal Lionel Messi at Camp Nou from next season but departed the Etihad with the grandest of gestures to the guys behind the scenes who helped make him an icon.
The striker reportedly has bought every member of staff at the club’s first-team building either a Hublot or Tag Heuer watch, each engraved with the words ‘Gracias! Kun Aguero’
With more than 60 staff at the facility, this was no cheap stunt, with each watch costing at least 1,000 pounds, and some reaching nearly 2,000 pounds.
As if that was not enough, he also gave each staff member a raffle ticket to win the keys to his Range Rover Evoque before he heads to Spain.