Manchester City's midfielder Riyad Mahrez scores the opening goal past Bournemouth's goalkeeper Artur Boruc (L) during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on March 2, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola hailed his “incredible” Manchester City players after the Premier League champions dug deep to beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday and return to the top of the table.

Riyad Mahrez’s 55th-minute goal eventually settled matters at the Vitality Stadium, moving City two points ahead of title rivals Liverpool ahead of the Reds’ Merseyside derby meeting with Everton on Sunday.

City were made to work for the win against a Bournemouth side who defended in numbers and failed to register a single attempt on goal.

But City manager Guardiola was impressed with the way his players stuck to their task, insisting their performance underlined they have no intention of giving up their title easily.

“We made one of the best performances we have played, they (Bournemouth) were very organised,” said Guardiola. “But they didn’t have one shot, we defended well from throw-ins and free-kicks.”

The Spaniard added: “We created a few chances, people should understand how difficult it is to attack 11 players (who are defending). Thanks to the players, they are absolutely incredible.

“We demand a lot of the players without giving them the time to rest physiologically, that is why it is incredible. No matter what happens this season, they deserve my admiration.”

“After two seasons I have the squad that I want. And when that happens you are proud,” the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added.

Guardiola’s satisfaction was reflected in the way he celebrated victory on the pitch with his players in front of the visiting fans.

But until Mahrez — who had replaced De Bruyne immediately before the interval — beat Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc at his near post, the visitors had created few clear opportunities against a determined Cherries defence.

Mahrez has endured a testing time since moving to the Etihad Stadium in pre-season and Guardiola acknowledged the significance of Saturday’s goal for the Algeria winger.

“It was so important for him as it was for the team,” said the manager.

“But he knows he has to compete with other players. He has to be ready. He has to be positive and say ‘ok my time is going to come’. Because I don’t have any doubt about his quality.

“I know his mentality is aggressive but he has to understand where he is. He is at a team that won 100 points and in every single game fight and won. And the people in front are incredible players.”

De Bruyne limped off with a hamstring injury while Stones has a problem with his groin.