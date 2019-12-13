Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola Image Credit: AFP

London: Pep Guardiola has denied having a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Spaniard signed a deal last year keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021, but reports had suggested that the deal included an option allowing Guardiola to depart 12 months early.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference ahead of the weekend clash with Arsenal, Guardiola said: “No, it is not true. I spoke a few weeks ago about my intentions with the club.”

Speculation about Guardiola’s future has surfaced with the defending Premier League champions trailing leaders Liverpool by 14 points.

Despite the points gap, the City manager reiterated that he would not be recruiting during the January transfer window.

“The players we started the season with we are going to finish with,” he said. “We will look in the summer.”

He revealed that Sergio Aguero and John Stones were unlikely to feature at the Emirates on Sunday because of injury, with David Silva also doubtful.

He added: “(Stones) has a muscular injury, I don’t know how long. (Aguero) still hasn’t trained with the team.”