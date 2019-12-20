Frenchman has only played two matches for United since the end of August

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Image Credit: Twitter

Manchester: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday that French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba will not leave the club in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old — persistently linked with Real Madrid — has only played two matches for United since the end of August due to an ankle injury and speculation has been growing that he would not play for the club again.

Pogba, whose return was delayed by a mystery illness despite him being seen dancing at his brother Florentin’s wedding last weekend, admitted in the summer he was looking for a new challenge, but that will not be in January according to Solskjaer.

“Paul is not getting sold in January, no,” he told reporters at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Watford.

“I understand the interest. Paul is a fantastic player and a charismatic personality and we’re happy that he is here.”