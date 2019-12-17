Roy Hodgson Image Credit: Reuters

London: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is trying to persuade the Premier League club’s American owners to release funds so that he can strengthen his injury-hit squad in the January transfer window.

Palace are ninth following Monday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, a game in which Palace’s Jairo Riedewald was taken off at half-time after aggravating a hip injury.

The London club were already missing several players, including left-backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp, centre-back Gary Cahill and winger Andros Townsend, due to injury, while centre-back Mamadou Sakho is suspended.