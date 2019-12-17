London: Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is trying to persuade the Premier League club’s American owners to release funds so that he can strengthen his injury-hit squad in the January transfer window.
Palace are ninth following Monday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, a game in which Palace’s Jairo Riedewald was taken off at half-time after aggravating a hip injury.
The London club were already missing several players, including left-backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp, centre-back Gary Cahill and winger Andros Townsend, due to injury, while centre-back Mamadou Sakho is suspended.
“We don’t really go into transfer market,” Hodgson said. “I’m trying to persuade the American owners in particular that this is something we really need to do.”