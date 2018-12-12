Dubai: German midfielder Mesut Ozil is in line for a return to the starting line-up for Arsenal for Thursday’s Europa League clash with Qarabag at Emirates Stadium.
The playmaker has returned to full training after recovering from a problem with a back injury which had kept him out of Unai Emery’s side since the end of November.
Arsenal have barely missed Ozil, having picked up three wins and a draw to extend their unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions.
Aaron Ramsey is also available, having recovered from an ankle knock. Shkodran Mustafi is doubtful for the clash with Qarabag, who are bottom of Group E. Arsenal are already confirmed as pool winners and advance to the knockout stages alongside Portuguese side Sporting.
Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Budapest looking to complete a clean sweep of wins against Vidi.
Maurizio Sarri’s side have already booked their place in the round of 32 with five wins from five.
Fixtures
Villarreal v Spartak Moscow, Rapid Vienna v Rangers, Sevilla v Krasnodar, Akhisarspor v Standard Liege, Marseille v Apollon, Lazio v Eintracht, Rennes v Astana, Dynamo Kiev v Jablonec, Besiktas v Malmo, Genk v Sarpsborg, PAOK v BATE, Vidi v Chelsea (all 9.55pm), AEK Larnaca v Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets v Zurich, RB Leipzig v Rosenborg, Celtic v Salzburg, Copenhagen v Bordeaux, Slavia Prague v Zenit, Spartak Trnava v Fenerbahce