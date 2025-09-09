Nottingham Forest swoop for Postecoglou after sacking Nuno

Nuno led Forest to European qualification for the first time in 30 years last season
London: Ange Postecoglou is in line for a swift return to the Premier League at Nottingham Forest to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked on Tuesday.
Nuno led Forest to European qualification for the first time in 30 years last season by finishing seventh in the Premier League.
But he became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season after publicly stating that his relationship with the club's owner, Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, had deteriorated.
"Following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach," Forest said in a statement released in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club."
British media reported that Postecoglou, who was sacked by Tottenham in June just days after winning the Europa League, could be appointed in time to face Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League clash.
Despite ending Spurs' 17-year wait to win a trophy, the Australian was dismissed due to Tottenham's worst league season since 1976/77 as they finished 17th.
Nuno took charge in December 2023 after Steve Cooper was sacked and went on to save the club from relegation.
Forest surpassed all expectations last season, but cracks in the relationship between Nuno and Marinakis began to show after they let slip a promising opportunity to qualify for the Champions League.
Marinakis appeared to confront Nuno on the pitch following a 2-2 draw against Leicester in May, although the club claimed that was due to the decision to let striker Taiwo Awoniyi play on following an 88th-minute injury that later required urgent abdominal surgery.
Nuno was then publicly critical of Forest's transfer activity before the season began, saying he was "worried" about their prospects and his squad had been left "unbalanced".
Forest eventually brought in 13 players as new sporting director Edu Gaspar took a more hands-on role in signings.
"I always had a very good relationship with the owner. Last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis. This season it is not so well," Nuno said last month of his dealings with Marinakis.
"Our relationship has changed and we are not as close. Everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality."
Nuno later said that he had spoken to Marinakis on the telephone since and that the two would meet during the international break to iron out their differences.
But after a 3-0 home defeat to struggling West Ham in Nuno's final game in charge, Marinakis has opted to go in a different direction.
The shipping magnate will be hoping Greek-born Postecoglou can repeat his Europa League success, with Forest among the favourites to win the competition.
But Postecoglou's attacking style is vastly different to the cautious approach that reaped rewards for Nuno at the City Ground.
Forest sit 10th in the Premier League on four points after three games.
