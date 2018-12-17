The goal was coming. One could hear it approaching, bells jingling, footsteps crunching across the corrugated roof. It arrived after Bailly had done something extraordinary, barrelling out of defence again like lane three at the world 60 metres championships. This time he reached the Liverpool half before hurling himself on to his back. Liverpool foraged down the left and moments later Fabinho played a dreamy pass over the top for Sadio Mane to finish neatly. A Jose Mourinho team that can’t defend: what, exactly, is the point of this?