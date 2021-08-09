Copy of 2021-08-08T205948Z_1647991424_UP1EH881MBMAW_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-JUV-1628521255523
Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Memphis Depay and Ronald Araujo. Image Credit: REUTERS
Also in this package

Barcelona: Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.

Spain’s La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.

View gallery as list