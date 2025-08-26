Ngumoha, 16, the hero: This Premier League classic shows youngsters deserve a chance

What a game that was! A proper Premier League encounter that embodied everything we love about English football. It was physical, packed with fouls, technical brilliance, passion, aggression, and drama. The fight Newcastle showed in front of their home fans after going 2-0 down was a testament to the mentality instilled by Eddie Howe in this side. The Isak-Ekitike partnership made the atmosphere even more electric, with both players bringing intensity and quality to the proceedings.