Football
Football

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle 3-2 in Premier League thriller

16-year-old Ngumoha scores crucial goal in 100th minute as Newcastle blow two-goal lead

AFP
Liverpool's English strikerRio Ngumoha (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on August 25, 2025.
AFP

London: Liverpool needed a 100th minute winner from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha to beat 10-man Newcastle 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in a Premier League thriller on Monday

Ryan Gravenberch and long-time Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike struck for the English champions, either side of Anthony Gordon's red card for a wild lunge on Virgil van Dijk.

But amid a frenzied atmosphere at St. James' Park, the Magpies battled back through Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula only to be denied by teenage sensation Ngumoha's late strike.

