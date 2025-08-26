Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle 3-2 in Premier League thriller

16-year-old Ngumoha scores crucial goal in 100th minute as Newcastle blow two-goal lead
London: Liverpool needed a 100th minute winner from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha to beat 10-man Newcastle 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in a Premier League thriller on Monday
Ryan Gravenberch and long-time Newcastle target Hugo Ekitike struck for the English champions, either side of Anthony Gordon's red card for a wild lunge on Virgil van Dijk.
But amid a frenzied atmosphere at St. James' Park, the Magpies battled back through Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula only to be denied by teenage sensation Ngumoha's late strike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox