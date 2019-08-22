Paris Saint-Germain's forward Neymar takes part in a training session. Image Credit: AFP

Paris. Neymar remains no closer to getting his desired move away from Paris St-Germain amid reports Thursday the French club have rejected an offer from Real Madrid of 100 million euros plus players.

French sports daily L’Equipe said Real had offered cash plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because “the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations”.

Paris paid 222 million euros to sign Neymar from Barcelona two years ago and their sporting director Leonardo is understood to be determined to only sell the forward for a deal considered to be of the same value.