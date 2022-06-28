Newcastle United’s new green and white third kit for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been likened to the kit worn by the Saudi Arabian national football team.
The club, marking its 130th anniversary, was taken over in October last year by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
The kit, designed by Castore, is a clean white with the club badge, collar and sleeve cuffs all finished in emerald green.
Sleeve sponsor
Fans have pointed out the colour resemblance to the Saudi Arabia national flag, alongside the similarity to the country’s national kit.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed that noon.com has become their official sleeve sponsor for the upcoming season.
A statement read: “The partnership will provide the club with new ways to engage with fans in the Middle East, with supporters in the region able to pre-order all 2022/23 Newcastle United kits on noon.com with the option of personalisation.”