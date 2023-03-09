Dubai: The Emirate of Dubai continues to host sports clubs, national teams and world prominent stars in football and other various Olympic sports, as the Emirate has become a favourite destination for clubs from all over the world to organise sports training camps; top of which are the British professional clubs.
Leading in the list during this month is Newcastle Club of England, who will organise a short training camp in Dubai as part of their preparations for the rest of the season. It is the second successive year for Newcastle, who are vying for a spot in the Uefa Champions League, to have their camp in Dubai.
Preparatory programmes
Arsenal and Liverpool also held training camps in Dubai last December and participated in Dubai Super Cup. Several English football stars also arrived in Dubai for preparatory programmes to return to the competitions after the end of the World Cup.
Training facilities
The U-20 Mexico, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia national teams will also have their training camps in the recent future. Hamdan Sports Complex also hosted training camp, organised the English Swimming Association for the Swimming and Diving National Teams with participation of more than 100 swimmers of different age groups.
This year commenced with the organisation of more than 30 international training camps at the world — class training facilities in the Emirate.