Newcastle United's Andrew Carroll. Image Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle: Brighton did everything right except score a goal in a 0-0 Premier League draw at Newcastle United that heaped the pressure on both teams.

In a game of few clear chances at St James’ Park, Newcastle defended for large parts of the match against the visiting side who dominated possession and passing statistics but lacked the cutting edge up front.

Brighton substitute Aaron Connolly nearly stole a winner as he lifted the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 75th minute but Fabian Schar acrobatically cleared it off the line to ensure the match ended goalless.

The result left Steve Bruce’s side with one victory in six matches while, for all of Brighton’s new style of possession play under Graham Potter, the south-coast club have not won since beating Watford 3-0 on the opening day of the season.