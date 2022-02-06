It was Frank Lampard’s first match as the new Everton manager and he was granted a rousing reception before kickoff – a privilege his unpopular predecessor Rafael Benitez never got.

Under the leadership of the Spaniard the atmosphere was toxic at the blue half of Merseyside as the Toffees languished just four points off the bottom three and with just 1 win in 14 matches. That wretched run spelled the end of the former Liverpool boss but now with Lampard at the helm, Everton look revitalized.

Loved by the fans

The Chelsea legend’s name echoed thunderously around the grand old stadium after Andros Townsend grabbed the fourth for the hosts and that public show of affection for the new young coach will have been much appreciated. He is already loved by the fans and they enjoyed his animated presence on the touchline. It was in stark comparison to Benitez who would just sit in the dugout and hardly move when things were going wrong on the pitch.

You know what they say about first impressions, and Lampard has made a big one on the Toffees’ faithful. He already seems to have united what was a divided fan base and their rapturous support helped the Blues to blow The Bees away and safely book a spot in the fifth round.

Lampard’s arrival has had the desired effect as the players looked fresh, energetic and most importantly, confident. Under Benitez, they were instructed to defend deep and play on the counter. It was painful to watch and didn’t bring the desired results. But Lampard clearly wants to drill into the side the need to press and play on the front foot, a trait all the successful Everton teams of the past always displayed.

Three points needed

Sure, this is just one win and it will take time for the team to improve its woeful league position but it was a solid start and just what the 43-year-old boss would have dreamed. Evertonians will hope the team puts in a similarly committed shift in their next match against fellow strugglers Newcastle and secure a much needed three points and move away from the dreaded drop zone.