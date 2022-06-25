Neom, global partner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), has announced the football skills development Shuhub Community Programme, which will aim to develop the next generation of Saudi talent and provide footballing opportunities to children of all abilities across Saudi Arabia.
As the first Neom footballing programme, the Shuhub Community Programme will leverage world-class coaching from Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) coaches as well as sport-tech integration to measure and develop each participating child’s footballing acumen via shooting accuracy, dribbling speed, reaction timing and passing accuracy.
Pilot event
Following the programme’s pilot event in April, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prestigious sporting facilities, the programme will tour Jeddah, Riyadh and Tabuk this year, involving over 400 children from across the Kingdom.
Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at Neom, said, “The Shuhub Community Program is a result of Neom’s commitment to developing the next generation of talent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, providing them with the platform and opportunity to get involved and develop their excellence within the game of football. As part of the program, we will harness innovative sports technology to develop these young men and women to grow the sport in the region.”