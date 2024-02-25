Munich: Outgoing Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel joked “my bag is packed” after watching his side’s 2-1 win over RB Leipzig while sitting on a silver-coloured suitcase on Saturday.

With the match scoreless in the first-half, Tuchel dragged a silver box from the Bayern dugout, sitting on it to watch the game from the sidelines.

Tuchel took in the action with his arms crossed, reminiscent of Argentinian manager Marcelo Bielsa, who regularly watched while sitting on a cooler box or even a bucket.

Asked by reporters after the win why he had sat on the box seemingly for the first time, the outgoing manager hit back with a joke.

“I specially brought it from home. It’s an aluminium suitcase, all my things are inside, it is already packed.”

Bayern on Wednesday announced Tuchel, who previously had a deal until 2025, would leave the club in the summer “by mutual agreement” with the German champions eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel admitted after the game he would have stayed in the Bavarian capital beyond the summer if the decision was up to him.

Bayern are also in danger of an early exit in the Champions League, having lost their last 16 first leg match with Lazio 1-0 in Rome.

Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer in action with RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany on Saturday. Image Credit: Reuters

'We will never stop'

Harry Kane said Bayern Munich "will never give up, will never stop" after scoring a brace.

The Three Lions captain now has 27 goals in 23 league games this season since moving from Tottenham in the summer.

Kane, who famously has not won a team trophy despite several individual honours during more than a decade at the top level, told reporters "there's still a lot of football to be played."

"We have to push Leverkusen. We need to keep doing what we're doing.

"It was good to win this game and we need to go on a run until the end of the year."

Bayern's barren run has been mirrored by an uncharacteristically poor few games for Kane.