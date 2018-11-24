The manager is consistent in stating he will not keep a player at the club if they wish to leave. When reminded of this and asked whether there was any prospect of Sanchez departing, Mourinho said: “I don’t think he will leave because he never told me that he wants to leave or isn’t happy to stay. He is improving like the team is improving and when he plays he is giving us his personality, his desire to play and to produce for the team and trying to adapt to how we play. Can he do better? I think we can all do better. I can do better and he can do better and all the other players can also do better.”