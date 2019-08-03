Mourad Batna (right) alongwith Ayed Mabkhout, CEO of Al Jazira Football Company after the free transfer. Image Credit: Al Jazira

Dubai: Moroccan forward Mourad Batna has promised to fit into the existing system after signing a new deal with Abu Dhabi’s Al Jazira Club.

The 29-year-old forward, who spent two seasons with Al Wahda, signed a contract with ‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’ earlier this week.

“I am excited for my new journey with Al Jazira and I am eager to join my new teammates at the pre-season camp in the Netherlands. I look forward to working with Jurgen Streppel (coach) and his coaching staff and playing good football with my new colleagues,” Batna said.

“I believe Al Jazira have some of the best local and international players in their team with a world-class infrastructure and one of the best football academies in the region. I look forward to being part of the club’s commitment to compete at the highest level in all the games they play and I promise the fans to bring them joy through our performances on the field,” he added.

Al Jazira secured the signing of the prolific Moroccan on a free transfer from neighbours Al Wahda. He is scheduled to join his new team-mates for the first time at the ongoing summer training camp in the Netherlands.

Born in the Moroccan city of Agadir, Batna who plays mainly as a right winger, can also play as a second striker and centre forward.

He brings plenty of experience to Al Jazira having played for Hassania Agadir and FUS Rabat in Morocco, Emirates Club in the UAE prior to joining Al Wahda in 2017. He displayed a series of strong performances in the UAE Gulf League in the past season while scoring eight goals and five assists in just 10 appearances for Al Wahda.

Streppel, head coach of Al Jazira, was thrilled to have the services of Batna. “I believe he (Batna) will be able to perform well in all competitions for the club. I have a lot of faith in his ability and the value he will add to the team’s overall performance. He has good amount of experience in the UAE under his belt which is always a plus point,” Streppel said.