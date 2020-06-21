Michael Zorc, the sporting director at Borussia Dortmund, said he is “completely satisfied” with yet another runners-up spot in the Bundesliga after they sealed second spot with a win over Leipzig on Saturday.
“I’m glad that we’ve secured the runner-up spot by Matchday 33. I’m completely satisfied. It was a very good reaction to the poor performance against Mainz. You could see that the team wanted to make amends. They had a fire in their bellies,” Zorc said on the the club’s official website.
Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 win over third-placed RB Leipzig , with Erling Haaland at his devastating best during the match as the netted both goals.
“Erling alone had three or four opportunities before he scored the goal. We let the ball and the opponent do the work and we counter-pressed well. Leipzig obviously wanted to equalise in the second half. But we made it 2-0 thanks to a good counter-attack,” Zorc said.
Bayern Munich on Wednesday clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title after registering a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.