Barcelona forward Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Porto: Jurgen Klopp might be steeling himself for some sleepless nights as he tries to work out how to stop Lionel Messi, but for now the German can be delighted at seeing his Liverpool side extend their outstanding record in European ties under his management.

Having won 2-0 at home in the first leg, Liverpool always knew that an early away goal in the second leg of their quarter-final against FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao would effectively kill the tie.

So it proved, as after surviving a barrage of early pressure in northern Portugal on Wednesday, Sadio Mane’s 26th-minute strike broke Porto hearts and set Liverpool on their way to a 4-1 win on the night.

Having won 3-1 at Bayern Munich in the last round, here was another statement away victory for the Anfield club after they lost all three matches on the road in the group stage.

Klopp remains unbeaten after 10 two-legged European ties as Liverpool manager, with two coming against Porto.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss knows the semi-finals are just around the corner, where last year’s runners-up face the daunting prospect of Messi and Barcelona.

Having been at home first against Bayern and Porto, the Reds will head to the Camp Nou for the first leg on May 1.

It is six years since Barca lost at home in the Champions League, but Liverpool need to ensure they remain in the tie before the return at Anfield on May 7.

“It is our dream. Every single player wants to play this kind of game in their lives,” admitted Mane, yet Klopp will have to come up with a plan to deal with the brilliant Messi.

“Thank God I don’t have to think about that tonight,” Klopp said. “I have a few more nights to think about that. Everybody tried it so far and nobody can do it. We still will try it. We are looking forward to it but we have so many jobs to do before we meet Barcelona. Let’s first play these games and then let’s prepare Barcelona.”

The focus now reverts back to the Premier League, with Liverpool two points clear of Manchester City at the summit having played a game more.

Klopp’s squad stayed in Portugal on Wednesday night before returning home to start preparations for Sunday’s visit to relegation battlers Cardiff City.